Watch - 'Absolute Beauty,' Jadeja dismantles Smith's stumps, Shastri goes berserk, Labuschagne shocked

Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on his return on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday.



Jadeja bagged a five-wicket haul, including the wicket of Steve Smith with an "absolute beauty" of a delivery. Jadeja's other four victims in Australia's first innings were Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, and debutant Todd Murphy.

After being out of action for nearly five months, Jadeja made a comeback on the international day and reserved his best for Australia's best batter in this condition - Smith. In the last ball of the 42nd over, Jadeja got one to go straight with the arm and rattle Smith's stumps, leaving Labuschagne distraught in the dressing room.

While former India head coach Ravi Shastri went berserk in the commentary box, calling Jadeja's 'jaffa' an "absolute beauty," Smith was left surprised at his dismissal, and his reaction after getting out went viral on social media platforms.









Marnus Labuschagne's reaction:









Australia lost two wickets inside two overs after captain Pat Cummins won the toss at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur and opted to bat. Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner fell to pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami respectively in quick succession before Smith and Labuschagne's third-wicket stand brought Australia's innings back on track. The said duo put up 82 runs before Jadeja's show began.

It all started in the 36th over of Australia's innings. Labuschagne was one run away from recording his maiden Test fifty on the first attempt. But Jadeja had his own plans as he trapped the World No. 1 Test batter in a beautiful fashion.

The left-arm spinner pushed the right-hander back with a few quicker through-the-air deliveries before tossing one up at a slower pace, alluring Labuschagne to play the flourishing drive. The Aussie batsman, who fell right into the set-up, did go for the drive with a big stride but the ball spun past his bat. India's wicketkeeper KS Bharat, on his international debut, made no mistakes behind the stumps. He grabbed the ball cleanly and lashed the bails off in a flash. Australia's No. 3 walked back for a 123-ball 49, including eight boundaries.

No, Jadeja was not done yet. In the very next delivery, he dismissed Renshaw LBW for a golden duck.

Jadeja's best of the day was yet to come. It came in the 42nd over when he was bowling to Smith. In the last delivery of the over, Jadeja got one to go straight with the arm. Smith, who was just looking to break free and bat with confidence, played for the turn, leaving a small gap between his bat and front pad. It was enough for the ball to snitch through and crash the stumps.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also made a significant contribution with his spell of 3 for 42 runs in his 15.5 overs. Australia were bowled out for 177 in 63.5 overs.