India vs Australia 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara Calls for Big Change in Third Test Lineup

India’s cricket team is gearing up for a crucial third Test in Brisbane after suffering a heavy defeat in Adelaide. With the series now level at 1-1, the stakes are high for the Indian side, and there are calls for a shake-up in the playing XI. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested an alteration to the lineup, recommending Washington Sundar’s inclusion in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pujara's comments come after Ashwin’s disappointing performance in Adelaide, where he took just one wicket for 53 runs in 18 overs. Despite his standing as one of India’s most experienced spinners, Pujara highlighted the need for Sundar’s all-round skills to strengthen the team’s batting, which has faltered in recent matches.

"I think Washington Sundar could replace Ashwin. Given that the batting hasn't been great, we might need his depth in the lower order," Pujara said during an interview with Star Sports.

Sundar, known for his ability to contribute both with the bat and ball, was a key figure in India’s historic victory in Brisbane during the 2021 series. His versatility as a bowler and a batsman offers India the opportunity to bolster their batting lineup while maintaining a strong bowling presence. Sundar was part of India’s 295-run win in Perth earlier in the series, where he contributed with both the bat and ball.

Although Sundar’s replacement of Ashwin is a potential change, Pujara defended pacer Harshit Rana, who faced criticism after his 86-run haul in Adelaide. Rana had impressed in his debut match in Perth, taking 3/48, and Pujara feels his inclusion should not be questioned based on a single performance. "Harshit Rana is a talented bowler. A single bad match doesn't define his capabilities," Pujara added, reinforcing the team’s backing of the young pacer.

India’s performance in Adelaide has impacted their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Currently in third place with a points percentage of 57.29, India faces a tough challenge. To secure a place in the WTC final, they must win the series by a margin of 3-1 or 4-1. Australia, ranked second with a 60.71 per cent points percentage, is in a strong position, while South Africa leads the standings with 63.33 per cent.