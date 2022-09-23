India vs Australia: No. 4 batting position is 'perfect' for me, says Suryakumar Yadav

India's middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said the No. 4 position is "perfect" for him in the white-ball team.

Suryakumar, who made his India debut just last year, has become a regular face in India's limited-overs side over the past few months. While many have suggested Suryakumar should bat one-down, the Mumbai batsman believes fourth place in the batting order suits him better.

"It has been an amazing journey; a wonderful ride till now and am working hard for everything. I have enjoyed batting everywhere but No. 4 is perfect for me. It helps me control the game. I enjoy batting when the pressure is high. Most important challenge in Australia would be for us to be smart with our shot selection. Everything else remains the same," said Suryakumar on Friday ahead of India's second T20I against Australia in Nagpur.

Suryakumar, who has played 29 T20Is for India, has batted at No. 4 13 times – the most he has at any position in the shortest format of the game in the blue jersey. His T20I century, which he scored in Nottingham earlier this year, also came while batting at No. 4. His strike rate has also been the best at the said batting position – 182.32.

"I have loved batting in every position: 1, 3, 4, 5. I feel that No.4 is a good position for me. The situation that I go into bat allows me to control the game. I have enjoyed myself most when I bat between overs seven and 15. I try to be positive in that phase," added Suryakumar.

This is not the first time Suryakumar has expressed his fondness for batting at No.4. A few days ago, the 32-year-old batsman said that he has enjoyed batting the most during overs seven and 15 and the No.4 slot is good for him.

The year 2022 has been a fine one for Suryakumar in the T20Is. He has scored 613 runs in 18 games, including a hundred and three half-centuries, at an average of 38.31 and strike rate of 182.44. While he is India's leading run-scorer this year in the T20Is, he is second in the overall list, after Nepal's Dipendra Singh.

India had a poor Asia Cup 2022, where they failed to make it to the semi-final. Suryakumar was India's second-best batsman in the tournament after Virat Kohli. Suryakumar scored 139 runs in five games, while Kohli scored 276 runs.

India is currently playing a three-match T20I series against Australia at home. They lost the opening game in Mohali by four wickets. The beginning of the second game, which is due to take place today (Sept. 23), has been delayed due to a wet outfield in Nagpur.