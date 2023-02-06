India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav should make Test debut in Nagpur, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Suryakumar Yadav to play in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying the batter could play a key role on a spinning track.

The first Test of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9 in Nagpur.

In a press conference oragnised by Star Sports, Shastri said that Suryakumar might get a chance to make his Test debut in the Nagpur Test as he will play his natural game against spinners.

"Suryakumar Yadav might get the opportunity in that Test match. And he's going to play his natural game. I think he's one player who will be proactive. Especially with Nathan Lyon or the other spinners, he will be looking to score all the time, looking to rotate the strike," said Shastri.

Surya, who has been playing First-Class cricket for Mumbai since 2010, has scored 5,549 runs in 79 matches at an average of 63.56 including 14 tons and 28 half-centuries.

Speaking further, Shastri pointed out the importance of strike rotation while playing Test cricket in India. With regards to the same, Shastri added that Suryakumar could be useful for Team India for his ability to rotate strike regularly.

"If you want to do well in India, you have got to rotate the strike. You can't have bowlers bowling maidens at you. You have got to find a way where you want to score, not think of just blocking, because that can create real problems for you. So I think he will be very useful in that position," Shastri added.

On the pitch such as Nagpur's, Surya could score a quick 30-40 runs which could change the fate of the game.

"He might come and play a little cameo on a track that is spinning a lot, where a 30 or 40 could decide the fate of a game. And he can get it quickly and disrupt the opposition. So India will be thinking in that fashion there," Shastri explained further.

Preps in full swing 👌 👌 #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/LwJUGZ5hPp — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023

Surya has established himself as a regular member of India's T20I side. After making his international debut in 2021, his T20I career has sky-rocketed, scoring 1,675 runs in 48 matches at a strike-rate of 175.76. He has scored three centuries and 13 fifties in the process for India in the shortest format.



Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led Australia will look to avenge their back-to-back losses in the Border-Gavaskar series, both coming on their home soil. The last series was in 2020-21, which India won 2-1, following a historic three-wicket win at the Gabba.