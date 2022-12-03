India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Shami to miss ODI series, BCCI names replacement

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Saturday ruled out of India's upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement. Shami sustained a shoulder injury on the eve of the first ODI between India and Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday. The two sides are set to play a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday in Dhaka.

Shami, who was a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup that was recently played Down Under, is expected to at least a couple of weeks to recover.

While India could still manage without their 32-year-old pacer in the 50-over format, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to have him back before the first Test on Dec. 14 in Chattogram. With Jasprit Bumrah still recovering from a back injury, Shami was tipped to lead India's pace attack in the Test series.

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play a two-Test series, which is a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC), and Team India would like to secure wins in both games to remain in the contention for the title that they missed last time around by losing to New Zealand in the final.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," a BCCI source told PTI.

The extent of Shami's injury is not known yet. The veteran Bengal speedster is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Shami, who has played 60 Tests for India since his debut in 2013, has so far picked up 216 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls and 11 four-wicket hauls.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik