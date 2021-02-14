India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root and Co register unique record on Day 2 in Chennai

Joe Root's England registered a unique record on Sunday in the ongoing second Test against India in Chennai.

England clinched the record for the highest total without giving away an extra run, which Root and Co claimed on Day two of the Test. India posted 329 runs in the first innings with England not conceding any run through extras. In contrast, India gave away an aggregate of 52 runs in extras in both innings in the first Test, which they lost by 227 runs.

The previous best total without giving away any runs in extras belonged to Pakistan when they had conceded 328 runs against India in Lahore in 1954-55.

On Sunday, India resumed their first innings at 300 for 6, with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel at the crease. However, in a mere 29 runs, India got bundled out. After opting to bat, Virat Kohli and Co managed 329 runs in 95.5 overs. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma top-scored for Team India with 161 runs off 231 deliveries. En route his fourth 150-plus score in Tests, Rohit struck 18 fours and two sixes. Ajinkya Rahane, who shared a 162-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rohit, chipped in with 67 off 149 balls. Pant, who scored his third half-century in four Test innings, registered a quick 77-ball 58, including three sixes and seven fours.

For England, veteran spinner Moeen Ali, who came in for Dom Bess ended up as their pick of the bowlers in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Right-arm fast bowler Olly Stone, who was picked ahead of Chris Woakes, bagged three wickets. Jack Leach claimed two scalps, while one went to captain Root as well.

In reply to India's 329, England have already lost five wickets, while they are still trailing India by 247 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin has carried his great form into the second Test, as he has picked three wickets - Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, and Ben Stokes. Debutant Axar Patel bagged the big fish, Root, who had scored a match-winning double century in the previous game.