India vs England: Archer out, Broad in, visitors announce 12-man squad for 2nd Test 

England Test captain Joe Root has called for a "real squad effort" as visitors make four changes ahead of the second Test against India, starting on Saturday in Chennai.

With Jofra Archer ruled out with an elbow injury, James Anderson rested, Stuart Broad has been picked for the second Test, while Chris Woakes and Olly Stone seemingly competing for the final berth in the playing XI.

Broad has come in for Archer, while Ben Foakes will keep wickets in the place of Jos Buttler, who has returned home for some rest. Off-spinner Dom Bess, who recently made his 13th appearance for England in whites, struggled for rhythm in the final innings and has been replaced by 60-Test veteran Moeen Ali.

"For us to win out here, it's going to have to be a real squad effort. Guys are going to have to come in and rotate. They will have to come in and be fresh and deliver when they're given an opportunity. So there might be a few changes from the previous game.

I look at the talent around our squad and every single one of them can play a huge part in delivering something very special over the next couple of weeks. You have to be brave enough to trust those guys that they can win you the game. That is how we are going to grow and become a better team in the long run, with guys pushing for a place all the time," Root said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

Root will confirm the final XI during the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. England are 1-0 up in the four-match Test series. While India will look to bounce back, following their disappointing 227-run defeat in the opening day, England will look to carry their winning momentum into the second game.

On being asked about Archer's situation, Root has assured that the fast bowler will be fully fit for the third Test, which is set to begin on Feb. 24.

"Jofra bowled better than his figure suggested in the first game. Brilliant start back into the Test team for him, of course, it's a setback but the good news is it looks like he will get himself ready for the third game. So as long as he uses the next couple of weeks wisely and looks after him, he should be fully fit and ready to go for the rest of the series.

Everyone was in favour of him (Jimmy) being available for this game but you also look at the bigger picture. Ideally, if he is available for the two of the last three that is the huge asset for the team," the skipper added.

Speaking of Broad, who was rested for the first Test, Root said," Stuart will play and we expect him to do exactly what he has done in the recent past in the England shirt. We talk about that rotation policy being crucial to our team's performance so they're fresh when they come in. But also making sure we're getting the best out of the likes of Stuart, Jimmy and the rest of our fast bowlers.

Stuart has been extremely professional about things. All he's tried to do is make sure he's in the best possible place to start extremely well and he's a great example for the rest of the guys. He's not just gone about his own thing, he's bought into the whole bowling group and he always adds a huge amount."

England's 12-man squad for the second Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.