India vs England: James Anderson, Stuart Broad may not be very effective on dry pitches, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has insisted that the Indian team should not be concerned about the upcoming Test series against England as the conditions will favour much more for batting.



England are set to host India in a five-match Test series, starting August 4. In a column in The Telegraph, Gavaskar wrote during the series in August-September, the sun will be out by then and the pitches will be drier and if England's duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad did not get wickets in their first spell, they'll struggle in their next spells.



"Indian batsmen need not worry about the series against England in August-September as the sun will be out by then and the pitches will be drier and with the greatest of respect, if Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don't get wickets in their first spell, they struggle in their next spells," wrote Gavaskar.



The last time India toured England in 2018, the Virat Kohli-led side suffered a 4-1 loss. Since 2007, India have toured England thrice (2011, 2014, and 2018) and have failed to win any of the series.



India recently lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand in Southampton. Even though India have kickstarted the English summer with a disappointment, they should use it to fuel determination and bring in a change, according to Gavaskar.



"The English summer has begun with disappointment [for India] but when disappointment fuels determination then fortunes can be turned and that's the attitude this talented team need to make this a truly Indian summer," said Gavaskar.



New Zealand outplayed Kohli and Co as they defeated the World No. 2 India by eight wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in the inaugural WTC final.



Following the summit clash, the Indian team departed for London and will be off duty until July 13. In this period of time, the players won't be a part of any bio-secure bubble and have been allowed to travel across the UK. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take care of their London accommodation, the players and support staff can explore other places but at their own expense.



The players have been given individual programs to follow at the gym. The Indian players will once again assemble in Durham on July 14, to prepare for the Test series before travelling to Nottingham for the first match at Trent Bridge.



The other four Tests have been scheduled to be played at Lord's, London, Headingley, Leeds, The Oval, Kennington, Old Trafford, Manchester.