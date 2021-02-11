India vs England: T Natarajan released from Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

India fast bowler T. Natarajan, who recently had a memorable maiden tour of Australia, reportedly has been released from the Vijay Hazare squad of Tamil Nadu on the insistence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Natarajan was earlier included in squad for Vijay Hazare, India's domestic 50-over competition, by his state association. However, the 29-year-old pacer could be picked for India's limited-overs series against England next month and therefore, the BCCI wanted the Salem-based bowler to remain fresh for the series, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The BCCI and the Indian team management wanted Natarajan to be fresh for the white-ball leg of the series against England. Keeping the Indian team's interests in mind we said yes," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy told PTI.

The PTI report has also revealed that Natarajan has been replaced by R S Jaganath Sinivas in Tamil Nadu's 20-member squad, which is expected to leave for Indore on Feb. 13 for Vijay Hazare 2021. The one-day tournament is set to start on Feb. 20.

India and England are currently playing the four-match Test series. The visitors won the opening Test in Chennai and have gone 1-0 up in the series. Joe Root and Co have to win a minimum of three Tests to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21, which is scheduled to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in June. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

After the Test series, India and England will lock horns in a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series before facing off in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The T20 games will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, while the ODIs will be played in Pune.

After an impressive run with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where Natarajan picked 16 wickets in as many games, the left-arm pacer was initially named one of the four net bowlers. However, an unfortunate injury to Kolkata Knight Riders' 'mystery' spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had earned his maiden national call-up, saw Natarajan getting added in India's T20I squad.

Natarajan impressed with his yorkers as he picked two wickets in the third ODI before he claiming a total of six wickets in the three-match T20I series, which India won 2-1 Down Under. Because of a series of injuries during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, Natarajan also ended up making his Test debut. He was a part of the Indian XI that outplayed an experienced Aussie side in the Brisbane Test.

Natarajan picked three wickets in the fourth Test that saw India become the first team to defeat Australia in their fortress of Gabba in 32 years.