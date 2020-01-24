India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Here's latest injury update on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle during the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand on Friday.

The injury might not be that bad at the moment but given the way he twisted his ankle, it won't be surprised if it causes problems later and he misses few games on the tour.

The physio reportedly fears a hairline fracture in the ankle and Bumrah will soon be sent for scans. The Indian fast bowler suffered the injury while bowling the final over in the first innings at Auckland's Eden Park. It was the second ball of the final over.

After Bumrah bowled to Ross Taylor, the Indian spearhead dropped to the ground in immense pain. He appeared to try to get up but failed to do so. The physio from the Indian dugout ran immediately to check on Bumrah.

The replays showed that Bumrah's left boot awkwardly landed on the side of the drop-in pitch and with his weight going into the follow-through, his ankle ended up getting rolled. As soon the incident took place, all the Indian fans flooded social media expressing worry regarding India's current best bowler, who had just returned after a long injury break.

While Bumrah's state looked bad and many thought India would not continue with him for the remaining four balls, the fast bowler got up, tied his shoelaces and got ready to resume the over.

It was Taylor still on strike, who then ran for a double and brought up his first T20I fifty in six years. The BlackCaps managed to collect another four runs to finish the innings on 203 for 5 in 20 overs.

The figures of Bumrah reflected his importance in the Indian team. While he conceded only two boundaries in his quota of four overs, the other Indian bowlers leaked 25 boundaries in 16 overs combined.