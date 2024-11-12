India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Squads, Head-to-Head, and Live Streaming Details

India will face South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series at Supersport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, November 13. (More Cricket News)

India will enter this match after losing the second game at St George’s Park, despite a brilliant five-wicket spell from Varun Chakravarthy.

On the other hand, South Africa will be relieved to have leveled the series 1-1, thanks to a composed innings from Tristan Stubbs and the crucial contributions of Gerard Coetzee in the final stages of the match.

India vs South Africa T20I Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 29

India Wins: 16

South Africa Wins: 12

No Result: 1

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The third T20I will take place on Wednesday, November 13, at Supersport Park in Centurion, with the match starting at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The T20I matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Indian fans can also watch the live stream on JioCinema.