Indian cricketers celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon

New Delhi: Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as "historic" and "extraordinary".



In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian team was seen celebrating while following on TV the updates of the landing of the lunar module, just a couple of hours before their final T20I against Ireland in Dublin. "Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole," the BCCI wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and first on its south pole. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar hailed ISRO for the extraordinary achievement. “@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high,” he wrote. “India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath's #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life,” he added. Star batter Virat Kohli wrote on X, “Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud.. Jai Hind!” “History.

Congratulations @isro for this extraordinary accomplishment. #JaiHind,” wrote spin stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin. Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad said, “We have created History. Congratulations @isro for giving joy to all of us. It is truly a great moment. Bharat Mata ki Jai #Chandrayaan3.” Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, “As we were approaching Sunset, Moon ke South Pole par hum set. What a glorious moment. Just proves, after every setback is a stronger comeback . “Some naysayers who want Bharat to fail, some of them living in India as well will have some sleepless nights. #Chandrayaan3,” he said.