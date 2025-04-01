‘Injustice towards players continues’: Bravo rips into WI Cricket for removing Powell from T20I captaincy

New Delhi: Former captain Dwayne Bravo has strongly criticised West Indies Cricket for their decision to replace Rovman Powell as T20I captain with Shai Hope.

Under Powell’s leadership, West Indies enjoyed a resurgence in T20 cricket, securing home series victories against India, England and South Africa. He also guided the team to the Super 8 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and played a key role in the team’s rise from ninth to fifth in the ICC T20I rankings.

The former all-rounder took to social media and claimed the decision was ‘sad on all levels’ and claimed ‘injustices towards players still continues’.

"@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues!

“As a former player and a fan of WI cricket this is easily one of the worst decisions ever @ravipowell52 taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him the bad treatment towards players when would it Stop!

“This is so sad on all levels..make it make sense! SMH #JusticeForRP," read the post by Bravo on Instagram.

Alongside the change in leadership in white ball, Kraigg Brathwaite also officially stepped down as Test captain and a new captain will be named in the coming weeks.

Under his leadership, the West Indies secured their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane in 2024. Earlier this year, he led the team to a landmark Test victory over Pakistan in Pakistan, the first in 34 years, to level the series.