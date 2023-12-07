Live
Just In
Investment in Pakistan women’s team is showing as not many teams have beaten New Zealand at home: Katey Martin
Queenstown: Former White Ferns' wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin believes investment in the Pakistan women’s team, including via some exhibition matches of women’s league this year, is reflected in their historic T20I series win over New Zealand, a country where many teams haven’t won.
Pakistan, led by Nida Dar, have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series over New Zealand, with wins by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first and second T20I, respectively, in Dunedin. The results have meant that Pakistan is now the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a women’s T20I series.
“It has been a special day for the Pakistan women’s team. I think the investment that has been put into the Pakistan women’s team, the PSL (exhibition matches of Women’s League), it shows these girls are gaining more confidence on the international stage as not many teams have beaten New Zealand at home.”
“I just loved the way the girls have gone about their business in the matches so far, the energy in the field and they have hit a few sixes as well. The celebrations at the end of the game show how much the win meant to them,” said Katey, with 199 caps in New Zealand, to PCB Digital.
In Pakistan’s wins, fast-bowler Fatima Sana has been a stand-out performer with figures of 3-18 and 3-22.