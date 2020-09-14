IPL 13: Delhi Capitals rope in Livinguard AG as hygiene partner

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have brought in Livinguard AG, the Swiss-based hygiene technology company, as the official hygiene partner for the team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said: "It is crucial for the Delhi Capitals team members to be safe and we are glad Livinguard has come on board to equip us with its technologically revolutionary face masks and hygiene kits."

Speaking on the association with Delhi Capitals, Sanjeev Swamy, Founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard Technologies said, "We are extremely proud to associate with one of the most sought-after teams of the ever-popular Indian Premier League. The team is the perfect amalgamation of talent, experience and enthusiasm."

"Livinguard's patented and revolutionary technology, applied to face masks, will provide unbeatable protection for Delhi Capitals and we are honoured to be able to lessen the health risk of the crisis and enable the team to focus on the important competition ahead."

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO Delhi Capitals added, "The fact that the IPL is going to be conducted amidst such challenging times is another testament to the BCCI and to IPL's global standing as one of the top leagues amongst all sports in the world. While we restart our lives, we must remember that we have entered a new normal. The safety of our team is top priority this season."

"Livinguard AG fits perfectly with this agenda since their technology is truly ground-breaking, providing us with the best possible hygiene solutions. We believe that this association will safeguard our players and help them concentrate on the game."

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.