IPL 13: MediBuddy signed as digital healthcare partner for RCB

New Delhi: Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has announced that they are the official digital healthcare partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking of the partnership, RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said, "We are delighted to have MediBuddy as digital healthcare partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore. With this partnership we aim to drive the message of the importance of health in these current times."

"We are delighted to be the digital healthcare partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this partnership, we hope to spread the message of being and staying healthy," said Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO, MediBuddy-DocsApp.

"This is consistent with our endeavour to make healthcare accessible to each individual in this country. We wish the team good luck and abundant good health," he added.

RCB will begin their tournament campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21 in Dubai.