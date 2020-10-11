IPL 2020: CSK skipper MS Dhoni joins Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in T20 club

MS Dhoni reached 300 sixes in Twenty20 (T20) cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

Read Also: IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

By doing so, Dhoni became the third Indian cricketer to hit 300 or more sixes in the T20s, the other two being Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and CSK's Suresh Raina. Rohit has struck 375 sixes in 334 matches since 2007. Raina, who is not playing in the ongoing IPL 2020, has hit 311 sixes in 319 games, while Dhoni hit 300 sixes in 324 games. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is seven sixes away from joining the 300-club, having played 287 matches.

Read Also: IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

During CSK's chase of 170 runs on Saturday, Dhoni hit RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal for a six off the third ball of the 16th over to reach the milestone. Out of the 300 T20 sixes, Dhoni hit just 52 sixes for Team India, while the rest have come for CSK in the IPL.

After CSK's 37-run loss to RCB, Dhoni now has 6,733 T20 runs, including 4,544 runs in the IPL. In the list of most runs in the Indian T20 league, Dhoni is placed seventh. Overall, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with 5,635 runs, ahead of Raina and Rohit, who have scored 5,368 and 5,109 runs respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner is less than 20 runs away from joining the elite 5,000-club in the IPL.

West Indian Chris Gayle owns almost all the T20 records. With 13,296 runs, Gayle has scored the most runs in the shortest format. Only two batters have scored 10,000 or more runs in T20s, the second being Gayle's compatriot – Kieron Pollard, who has registered 10,370 runs, having played as many as 518 matches since 2006.

No batsman has more hundreds, fifties, and fours in T20s than Gayle - 22 centuries, 82 half-centuries, and 1,026 fours.

Even in the IPL, Gayle holds the record for most sixes (326) ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers (219), Dhoni (214), Rohit (208), and Raina (194).

In seven matches, Dhoni's CSK have managed to bag only two wins and are placed sixth in the IPL 2020 points table.