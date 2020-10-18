IPL 2020: DC head coach Ricky Ponting reacts after Rishabh Pant, Stoinis prank goes viral

Ricky Ponting posted a light-hearted message on social media after he was pranked by his Delhi Capitals (DC) players Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis.

Having won seven out of their nine games, DC are comfortably sitting at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table. Not only have they been producing high-quality cricket but also been having fun by playing pranks on each other. The latest victim of the team's pranks was none other than their head coach Ponting.

The hilarious incident took place during DC's successful chase of 180 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah on Saturday. Ponting was speaking on a live interview when the two decided to 'clown' around in the background. It started off with Stoinis, who was seated in the dugout behind Ponting who was facing away at the camera and speaking. The DC all-rounder looked at the camera and started to make funny faces and grin. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Pant joined in and stood behind Ponting teasing and mimicking the coach as the commentators burst into laughter.









The video later went viral on social media, where some fans even termed Pant as a 'clown'.

On Sunday, Ponting shared screenshots of the two players clowning around behind him and wrote on Twitter, "One day I'll get to do an interview in peace @DelhiCapitals @RishabhPant17 @MStoinis."









DC's first-choice wicketkeeper, Pant, last played this IPL 2020 on Oct. 9 when his side took on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. He suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain and as a result, Pant has missed out on DC's last three fixtures. It is a good sign that Pant has continued to stay with his teammates and is having fun while he recovers.

Ponting's DC are next in action on Tuesday when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While DC are the current table-toppers in IPL 2020, KXIP are at the bottom of the table, having bagged just two wins from eight matches.