IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Karthik, Narine shine as Kolkata register their joint-smallest victory

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their joint-smallest victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by two runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. It was the second time KKR had won by a two-run margin in the IPL after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by the same margin in the IPL 2014. Overall, it was for the third time, as KKR's first two-run victory in T20s had come against Auckland at the 2011 Champions League Twenty20.



It is KXIP, who hold the record for the joint-smallest victory in the IPL – by one run, which they had registered against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2008. The other sides that have claimed a one-run win in the IPL are MI, RCB, Gujarat Lions (GL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).



On Saturday, KKR won the toss and opted to bat. They had a slow start as KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami drew first blood in the third over with the wicket of opening batsman Rahul Tripathi, who was the Player of the Match in KKR's previous game. In the following over, Nitish Rana got run out, leaving KKR at 14 for 2 in 3.3 overs. While wickets fell at one end, young Shubman Gill held his nerves at the other end. The 21-year-old scored his second half-century of IPL 2020. His knock of 57 from 47, which included five boundaries, came to an end in the 18th over when he got run out as well.



KKR skipper Karthik returned to form just in time as he scored at a strike-rate of 200. He two sixes and eight fours in his knock of 58 from 29 deliveries before he was dismissed on the final ball of the first innings. His effort ensured KKR reached a respectable total of 164 for 6 in 20 overs.



KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal powered their side to a flying start as the two put up an unbeaten 100-run stand inside 13 overs. They took on all the KKR bowlers, including their fellow Karnataka player Prasidh Krishna. However, the 24-year-old medium-pacer had the last laugh as he dismissed both his state teammates in the match. He broke the stand in the 15th over with the wicket of Mayank, who departed for 39-ball 56, which included a six and six fours. As wickets kept falling in regular intervals, the KXIP skipper Rahul remained at one end.



KXIP needed 22 runs off the final three overs and they still had Rahul at the crease. They lost three wickets in the next two overs, including Rahul, who went back for 74 from 58 balls. The equation came down to 14 off 6 and KKR handed the ball to Sunil Narine to bowl the final over. The West Indian spinner did a great job as Punjab managed just seven runs from the over's first four deliveries. The fifth ball was a wicket-dot as Narine dismissed Mandeep Singh, who was caught at the deep square as he tried to go for a big hit. To force a Super Over, KXIP needed a six off the final ball of their innings with big-hitter Glenn Maxwell on the strike. The Australian managed just a four.



With the loss to KKR on Saturday, KXIP remained at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table with just a win in seven matches. Karthik's KKR are in third place, having clinched four victories in six games.

