IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: 'Remove him from commentary,' Gavaskar gets slammed for making a sexist comment on Anushka Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was slammed on Twitter after he made a sexist comment on Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, during commentating the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday.

RCB skipper Kohli had an off day at work during his side's second match of this year's tournament. In the first innings, Kohli dropped KXIP captain KL Rahul twice, who went on to score his second IPL hundred. He remained unbeaten on 132 off just 69 balls – the highest ever score by an Indian batsman in the IPL.



Chasing KXIP's target of 206, RCB had a collective failure with the bat. RCB lost two wickets inside two overs and No. 3 batsman Kohli walked in to bat at 3 for 2. His stay at the crease was short-lived as he was caught by Ravi Bishnoi off Sheldon Cottrell's bowling. He scored just one run from five balls and his dismissal left RCB struggling at 4 for 3.



While Anushka, by now, is used to getting targeted on every failure of Kohli in cricket, little did the couple know, they would someday be mocked by a cricket legend as well.



Gavaskar was in the commentary panel for the KXIP vs RCB match in Dubai. Taking a dig at Kohli, the former Indian captain said," Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)." He referred to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the coronavirus lockdown. Even though Gavaskar did not mean to be disrespectful to Kohli and Anushka, his comment was uncalled for and highly personal.



The tasteless comment from Gavaskar did not go well with the fans, who took to social media to slam the cricket great.







This is so disgusting. The way they don't forget to bring Anushka whenever he doesn't perform is so filthy. In whatever context he said, this statement cannot be justified. It isn't funny at all. https://t.co/0uJXjaSijl — Anisha (@anishaj16) September 24, 2020







Heard this live and the guy laughed. He has always been in the news for making some really unacceptable remarks "jokingly" while in the commentary box but this isn't okay. Who gave him the right to drag somebody's family into it irrespective of the context he meant it in? https://t.co/4MeFZNOdx4 — m (@Manasa2922x) September 24, 2020







If he was referring to Anushka bowling to Virat in lockdown or the other and the more controversial way, it is wrong to drag someone's wife in this totally unrelated matter. Moreover, after she's been targeted for many years. #SunilGavaskar #KXIPvsRCB — Vasu Vashisht (@vasu_vashisht12) September 24, 2020







Gavaskar sir have u now completely lost it or something? A senior cricketer saying such stuff about anyone let alone ICTs captain. Man u lost all the respect we had for you. — Riya⁷ (@sassy_me22) September 24, 2020







If Gavaskar said that for real swear to GOD HE DESERVES HIS MOUTH TO BE BROKEN!!!!!!! — ROYALS ✨ (@Cric_diary_) September 24, 2020







Do not fcking give excuses for that statement. Even if he was referencing that video of him and Anushka, you can fcking see another man there who was Anushka's cricket training coach for Jhulan — S | fan account (@brandonfIynn) September 24, 2020







When Hardik Pandya played first IPL match after the ban in 2019 and got out on a duck, Gavaskar in the comm box said "Aaj Hardik Pandya kuch nahi karke gaye" , referring to his controversial statement in Koffee with Karan. — Vasu Vashisht (@vasu_vashisht12) September 24, 2020







He sometimes does pretty vile and perverted commentary under the name of jokes — Jardani Jovonovich (@John_Wick__4) September 24, 2020







KXIP clinched their first win of IPL 2020 by defeating Kohli-led RCB by 97 runs on Thursday. It was KXIP's second-biggest victory in the IPL. RCB were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs, courtesy of KXIP's spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, who bagged three wickets each, while the other wicket-takers for KXIP were Mohammed Shami (1 for 14), Glenn Maxwell (1 for 10), and Cottrell (2 for 17).



Coincidently, their biggest win in the tournament had also come against the same opponent, which was back in 2011. Batting first, KXIP had posted 232 for 2, courtesy of then-captain Adam Gilchrist's 55-ball 106. Even nine years back, RCB were bowled out in 17 overs.



Overall, it was KXIP's third-biggest victory after their 120-run win over Northern Districts in the 2014 Champions League Twenty20 in 2014 and 111-run win over RCB in IPL 2011.



KXIP will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday in Sharjah, while RCB will take on MI on Monday at the same venue in Dubai.

