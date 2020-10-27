IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh's strength makes me 'proud' and 'emotional', says KXIP captain KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul heaped praise on teammate Mandeep Singh on Tuesday for sticking with the team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 despite his father's death last week.

Mandeep lost his father on Friday, but the Punjab cricketer walked out to open for KXIP against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the following day in the IPL 2020. As a tribute, the entire KXIP camp wore black armbands and they dedicated their 12-run win over SRH to the 28-year-old's late father.

KXIP's latest win came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, where Mandeep played a vital part. After being asked to bat first, KKR posted 149 for 9 in 20 overs. During KXIP's chase, Mandeep remained unbeaten on 66 from 56 balls as the Punjab franchise claimed an eight-wicket victory, which was also their fifth straight win in the IPL 2020.

Referring to Mandeep's unbelievable effort against KKR that came despite the player suffering from a personal loss, Rahul said it made him emotional and proud.

In a video interview, which was posted by KXIP on their social media accounts on Tuesday, Rahul said, "Yeah, it makes me emotional thinking about what he has been through. To have the strength and come out to perform for your team and play after such a big loss is very very difficult and that's something, I am proud of. As a team,

we have stuck together as a family and supported everybody.

You know when you are in a bubble and away from loved ones, so all we got it ourselves. So, it's important that you stay together and love and support each other. The strength comes from all of us and that's something I am proud of."





Even Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli hailed Mandeep for his gutsy knock against KKR, saying Mandeep is the most genuinely happy cricketer he knows. "The most genuinely happy cricketer I know. To do what you've done in this testing time is because of your faith in life and your positive attitude. Well played shera. He's blessing you from above. @mandeeps12 Lionhearted," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story.

With 12 points from 12 matches, KXIP are currently in fourth place in the IPL 2020 points table. They have to win the remaining two matches in the group stage to have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs. KXIP have two more days of rest before they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi. Their final group match is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have already been eliminated from this year's tournament.