IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma surpasses Suresh Raina to reach another milestone in the league

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma claimed yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) milestone on Tuesday.

Rohit made his 194th IPL appearance when MI took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi and with that, Rohit became the second most-capped player in the Indian T20 league. Rohit is just one match behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, who holds the record with 195 IPL appearances to his name.

Dhoni will play his 196th IPL game on Wednesday when CSK face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK batsman Suresh Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 before the start of the tournament in the UAE citing personal reasons, now has slipped to third in the list. Raina, who has been a core member of the CSK camp, has played 193 games in the IPL.

After opting to bat first on Tuesday, Rohit scored a quick-fire 35 from 23 deliveries and his knock included three sixes and two fours. He struck a 49-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock before the South African was dismissed in the fifth over. De Kock scored a 15-ball 23 and struck six and three fours in the process.

With 211 runs in six innings at an average of 35.16, Rohit is currently placed fourth in the list of most runs in IPL 2020. The leading run-scorer, as of now, in the tournament is Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul. Having scored 302 runs in five matches at an excellent average of 75.50. The batsmen in second and third place are CSK opener Faf du Plessis and KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal, who have scored 282 and 272 runs respectively, having played five games each.

This edition of IPL so far has only two centurions and interestingly both the batsmen are from KXIP – Rahul and Mayank. While the Punjab skipper's hundred (132 off 69) came against RCB, Mayank scored his century against RR (106 off 50), which was also his maiden IPL hundred.

Meanwhile, having struck 14 sixes, Rohit is second in the list of players who have hit the most number of maximums this IPL. He is just behind RR's Sanju Samson, who has struck 16. MI duo of Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan have hit 13 and 12 sixes.