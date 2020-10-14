IPL 2020: MS Dhoni names 'complete cricketer' after CSK's 20-run win over SRH

MS Dhoni praised "complete cricketer" Sam Curran after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After trying the likes of Murali Vijay-Shane Watson, and Faf du Plessis-Watson as their opening combinations, CSK sent Curran and du Plessis to open on Tuesday, with Watson coming one-down. Batting at a strike-rate close to 150, Curran struck two sixes and three fours in his quick-fire 31 from 21 balls. Even though both the openers were removed inside five overs, Curran had laid the platform for the next batters. CSK posted 167 for 6 in 20 overs, which was a par score under the Dubai conditions.

During the post-match presentation, Dhoni explained why Curran was promoted up the order.

"We used an extra spinner because an Indian batter hasn't done well for us. That's why Sam Curran went up and it wasn't fair on Jagadeesan as well to bat at seven or eight. Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder; he plays the spinners well and he can give us those 15-45 runs. A good left-arm bowler is always good to have in the side. You keep wondering whether the ball would come in or leave the batsman," said Dhoni, who also hailed his fast bowlers for their performance against SRH.

"There are some two paced balls: some swing and some don't swing, some get an extra bounce. What was needed was a good execution of the plans and that was done by the fast bowlers. To an extent yes (these pitches). As the tournament progresses we'll get more comfortable with the death bowling, which is why we kept Sam away from the death, and Thakur and Bravo took over. We'll get better," added Dhoni, who scored 21 from 13 balls, including a six and two fours.

Before the SRH game on Tuesday, CSK had only two wins in as many as seven matches in the IPL 2020. Dhoni's CSK were coming off two losses out of their previous three games. After defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (Oct. 4) in Dubai, CSK ended up losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

At the same post-match interview, Dhoni also explained that if his side continues to execute plans well, the points table will "take care of itself".

"Ultimately what really matters is you getting two points. What T20s have shown is that there are a few games that don't go your way and then there are some that go your way even when you haven't earned it. Today, I felt we did a very good job even in the batting. There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs.

The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect. It was a par score and I usually assess scores after the first six overs. If there are misfields in the first six overs then a par score becomes an under-par score. A lot depended on the fast bowlers. I just told them to be expressive on the field and hit their areas. We need to think more about the process, the points table will take care of itself. We need to still see where the errors were in this game and what is important is to not brush anything under the carpet just because we won the game," added CSK skipper.

CSK next head to Sharjah to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, while SRH travel to Abu Dhabi to face KKR on Sunday.