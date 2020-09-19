IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals: Here is the strengthened team aiming to clinch second title

Rajasthan Royals who had won the inaugural IPL 2020 trophy in the year 2007 despite being underdogs, However, the team has not performed up to the mark despite changing captains. Headed by Steve Smith, the team would enter the season with much more energy to lift the second title. The team includes Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Key players to look for from Rajasthan Royals.

Ben Stokes

The England all-rounder has not performed well in last season. However, the whole responsibility would lie on his shoulders hoping to win the second title. As per his IPL Record: Stokes had played 34 Matches amassing 635 runs at a strike rate of 132.01 and highest score of 103.

Steve Smith

One of the top and classic batsmen of the generation who had scored 319 runs from 12 games in 2019. Smith has been a part of IPL since 2012 and scored over 2,000 runs in 81 matches at a decent strike rate of 128.95.

Jos Buttler

The England wicket-keeper is one of the best performers for Rajasthan Royals in last two seasons. Buttler played 45 matches in IPL so far with 1386 runs with an impressive strike rate of 150.81.

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa the most experienced players in IPL history, with 177 matches with 4411 runs who stands 8th position in runs. Also, he had the highest score of 87 and a strike rate of 130.50 and 84 Catches and 32 Stumpings.