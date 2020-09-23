IPL 2020: Rohit joins Dhoni, Gayle as he registers records during 54-ball 80 vs KKR 

Rohit Sharma registered a few records during his 54-ball 80 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Wednesday.

Rohit's knock included six sixes and three fours when Mumbai Indians (MI) were asked to bat in the first innings in Abu Dhabi. The skipper led from the front and helped MI post 195 for 5 in 20 overs.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

By hitting the six sixes against KKR, Rohit became only the fourth player in the IPL premier to have struck 200 or more maximums. The list is topped by Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle, whose record certainly will be safe for a long time as the explosive batsman has struck as many as 326 sixes in the tournament. The next batsman in the list is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers, who has hit 214 sixes ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (212 sixes). The likes of Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli are four and 10 sixes away from joining the 200-club.

Meanwhile, Rohit's 80 against KKR also took the Mumbai batsman's aggregate against the Kolkata-based franchise to 865 – which is the most runs scored by a batsman against a single team in the IPL.

IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings and IPL Team Rankings

The MI skipper was 90 runs away from reaching 5,000 IPL runs going into the KKR match. However, Rohit fell short by 10 runs and his wait continues before he can join Kohli and Raina in the elite 5,000-club in the IPL. Kohli and Raina, who have had a prolific run in India's T20 league, have so far scored 5,426 and 5,368 runs respectively.

While CSK's Raina has won three IPL titles under the leadership of Dhoni, Kohli is yet to lift the IPL trophy after representing RCB for 13 seasons now. On the other hand, Rohit is easily one of the most successful players in the IPL, having won the title five times: four as MI captain (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019) and once as a player with Deccan Chargers in 2009.