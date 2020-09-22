IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni five sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in special T20 club

MS Dhoni is five sixes away from entering a rare Indian T20 club that features only Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni, who has been playing professional cricket since 2004, has hit 295 sixes in the T20s. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, Dhoni will be looking to touch the 300-mark in the maximums in T20s. Among Indians, only Raina and Rohit have hit 300 or more sixes in the shortest format of the game. While Rohit has hammered a total of 361 sixes in T20s, Raina has 311 sixes in his T20 account.



Also Read: IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

The overall list, undoubtedly, is topped by 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle, who has smashed as many as 978 sixes and the batsman next in the list has hit 305 sixes less – Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard. The batters, who have struck 400 or more T20 sixes are former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (485), CSK all-rounder Shane Watson (454), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell (441).





Indian skipper Virat Kohli needs 14 more big hits to enter the 300-club. Having scored 5,000-plus runs in the IPL, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and if it is his season, he may well clinch the landmark. Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kickstarted IPL 2020 with an excellent win over 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but the captain had an ordinary outing as a batsman. He managed just 14 runs off 13 deliveries, while he failed to score a boundary.

Dhoni-led CSK locked horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday. Batting first, MI posted 162 for 9 in 20 overs. CSK had a shaky start to their innings, losing two wickets inside two overs. South

Also Read: IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

Africa's Faf du Plessis took charge in the middle as he remained unbeaten on 58 off 44 balls. Captain Cool experimented by promoting England's Sam Curran ahead of himself and that did pay off. Curran scored a quick-fire 18 off just six balls and that helped CSK chase down the total in the end.

While the first match took place in Abu Dhabi, the next two in Dubai, CSK and RR's fixture has been scheduled to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.