IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer has been unbelievable as DC skipper, says Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler has Kagiso Rabada praised his skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With seven wins in 10 matches, DC are at the top of the IPL 2020 points table, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in second place. Even though both the teams have claimed 14 points so far, Shreyas' Delhi are ahead because of a superior net run-rate.

DC are set to face off against KKR in Abu Dhabi, which is the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, Rabada spoke about a number of topics, including Shreyas' captaincy. The 25-year-old Proteas cricketer said it can be challenging leading other senior players, but he felt Shreyas had been doing well.

"Shreyas has been really unbelievable as captain. He is young, especially for a captain leading overseas players, and on a big stage such as the IPL. But he has Ricky Ponting and other senior players to guide him whenever required, which is probably one of the reasons we have been so successful. So he has got all the tools around him and I think he has used them well so far," Rabada said.

One of the primary reasons behind Delhi's success in the ongoing season of IPL has been the consistency of their South African duo of Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

While some commentators have termed the pair as one of the most lethal pairs in IPL 2020, Rabada has dismissed it, saying while they are bowling, they have a job to do and they do not think about such things.

"When we are playing, we have a job to do, and we take it one game at a time. We do not go around thinking that we are the most lethal pair in IPL history. It is the last thing that we will ever do," Rabada added in the press conference.

When asked about his experience of bowling with Nortje, Rabada added," It's awesome bowling with him and he has done really well. He has got a lot of pace and he is always willing to learn and is open to new ideas. Myself and him, we always give our best for the team. That's just in our nature. We have done very well till now, and hopefully, we will soon qualify for the playoffs, and do well at the stage where it matters the most."