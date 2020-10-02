IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni beats Suresh Raina in special IPL record 

MS Dhoni surpassed his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina to become the most capped Indian Premier League (IPL) player on Friday.

Dhoni now has made 194 appearances in the IPL, one more than Raina, who is not a part of the underway IPL 2020 in the UAE. Dhoni achieved the record during CSK's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has so far played 192 matches in the IPL, is third on the list of most-capped IPL players ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik (185 matches), and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli (180 matches).

On Friday, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat. They did not have the best of starts as they lost Jonny Bairstow for a three-ball duck in the first over. Manish Pandey, who was looking in good touch, was dismissed in the eighth over, leaving SRH at 47 for 2. Pandey struck five fours in his knock of 29 from 21 balls. Three overs later, SRH lost two wickets in quick succession: Warner (28 from 29) was caught at the boundary by Faf du Plessis before Kane Williamson ran himself out on the very next delivery, leaving SRH at 69 for 4.

Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 31 off 24 balls before he got caught behind off Deepak Chahar's bowling in the 18th over. Young Priyam Garg remained unbeaten on 51 from 26 balls and his knock was included of six fours and a six. Only two Indian batsmen have scored a fifty for SRH in less than 25 balls: Yuvraj Singh (off 23 balls against RCB in IPL 2017), and Garg on Friday, who also took 23 balls to reach the 50-run mark. Courtesy of Garg's efforts, in the end, SRH reached 164 for 5 in 20 overs in the first innings.

With one win in three matches, CSK is currently at the bottom of the points table of IPL 2020, while SRH is placed eighth.