IPL 2020: 'Tell me one thing he cannot do,' RCB spinner Washington Sundar hails star teammate

Indian spinner Washington Sundar has hailed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers after their side's close win via Super Over against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday.

Batting first, RCB posted 201 for 3 in 20 overs, where de Villiers registered his IPL career's 35th half-century. He reached the 50-run mark off 23 balls and remained unbeaten on 55 off 24. With the knock, de Villiers also surpassed the 4,500-mark, thereby becoming the sixth to do so in the IPL after Virat Kohli - who is the leading run-scorer with 5,430 runs, Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina (5,368 runs), MI captain Rohit Sharma (4,990 runs), Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (4,748 runs), and Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (4,614 runs).

The former South African wicketkeeper-batsman also kept wickets for RCB on Monday after the team dropped Australia's, Josh Philippe.

Sundar, who bagged a wicket and gave away just 12 runs off his four overs, spoke to reporters after RCB's win, which was their second in three matches.

"Tell me one thing that he cannot do, whatever the team needs him to do he will do, he will be more than happy to do and he has been doing that for so many years for RCB. It adds a lot of balance and he behind the wickets also gives bowlers a lot of thought process and he adds a lot of value to the team," Sundar added.



Speaking about his performance in Dubai against MI, Sundar said, "I did some planning coming to this game and I was happy that I was given this role, and I enjoy bowling in power-play. It is all the more fun when two great batsmen are playing and when you have got two fielders outside the circle. (I am) very glad that the captain has got so much confidence (for me)."

RCB captain Kohli, who has never hesitated to heap praise on de Villiers, once again had good words for his teammate. "I wish I was AB to be honest (chuckles). He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding. Getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best. He keeps things simple and doesn't watch a lot of cricket. Enjoys his life and comes out here, backs his ability. He's relaxed and that's exactly what we want from him," added Kohli during a post-match interview.

Captain Kohli heaps praise on the genius that is AB de Villiers after another brilliant performance against the Mumbai Indians last night.

RCB next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, while MI take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. Both the games are scheduled to take place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.