IPL 2020: Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda and 4 more players added to final auction list

Six more players were added to the final list of the players who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday in Kolkata. The likes of R Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Sanjay Yadav, Robin Bist, and Jake Weatherald joined the pool of 332 players.

The event, which will be held at ITC Royal Bengal, is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. It is a mini-auction and will be a one-day affair this time with 73 spots up for grabs for the eight IPL teams.

The former Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar has 105 wickets from as many IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.39. The veteran had not found any buyer at last year's auction.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders' player earlier expressed disappointment over his IPL axing and also spoke about his highs and lows with Karnataka.

"Before the 2018 IPL began, I was KKR's go-to bowler in the nets as well as all the practice games. But once the season started, I got only two matches where I was asked to bowl the first and the 20th over. It's a very challenging ask to bowl an over each at the start and at the death.

So if people made up their minds after watching me in just two matches, then I don't know what to say. I am still hopeful of a call-up because it's a long tournament and some niggles here and there to some player might open the door for me," Kumar told media last season.

Among the Indian players at this season's IPL auction, Robin Uthappa - who was released from the KKR's squad - has the highest base price of INR 1.5 crore whereas three Indians - Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat - are in the INR 1 crore bracket and nine Indians are in the INR 50 Lakh bracket. All of them are capped players.

The highest bracket of the auction, INR 2 crore, includes only overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews.