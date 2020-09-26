IPL 2020: Virat Kohli shares motivational post ahead of RCB vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli came up with a motivational post on social media on Saturday ahead of his side's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"Unity is the vehicle, desire is the fuel," wrote Kohli, on his social media accounts, along with a photo of RCB's team hurdle picture from a training session.

Unity is the vehicle, desire is the fuel. pic.twitter.com/DVU32dNrH3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 26, 2020



Kohli-led RCB kickstarted their IPL 2020 with a boasting win over SRH earlier this week in Dubai. IPL debutant Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a brilliant start in the first innings after SRH put RCB to bat. Padikkal scored a half-century and shared a 90-run stand with his opening partner Aaron Finch. Later in the innings, former South African skipper AB de Villiers also registered a half-century as RCB reached 163 for 5 in 20 overs.

A collective effort from RCB's bowling attack restricted David Warner's SRH at 153 and thereby handed RCB a superb 10-run victory.

Unfortunately, RCB – who are yet to win the IPL trophy – suffered their fourth heaviest T20 defeat when they faced Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second fixture of IPL 2020. KXIP captain KL Rahul led from the front as he scored his second IPL century and took KXIP to 206 for 3 in 20 overs. During the chase, only three RCB players scored in double-digits before Kohli's side ended up losing the game by as many as 97 runs. It was KXIP's second-biggest win in the Indian T20 league after their 111-run in the IPL 2011, which was also against the same opponents.

Speaking after the loss to KXIP in Dubai, Kohli said," I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage. Maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have been under pressure from ball one of the chase. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down.

There are days when these kind of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them. We have had a good game, we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on.

RCB will next be in action on Monday when they take on the defending champions MI, who are currently placed third in the IPL 2020 points table.