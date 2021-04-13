IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan fulfils ‘dream’ of dismissing MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Avesh Khan opened up about claiming his dream wicket of MS Dhoni during his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday.

Avesh dismissed Dhoni for a two-ball duck during CSK's first innings against DC at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Overall, he picked up two wickets, with opening batsman Faf du Plessis being his first scalp of the game. He finished with figures of 2 for 23 in his quota of four overs as he helped Delhi to restrict the two-time champions at 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Delhi chased the target down with eight deliveries and seven wickets to spare.

"Three years ago, I had a chance to take Mahi bhai's wicket, but somebody had dropped the catch. But now my dream of taking Mahi bhai's wicket is fulfilled, so I am very happy about it. Since he has not played competitive matches for some time, we had planned to put pressure on him and because of that pressure I could take his wicket," Avesh told Delhi's media in an interview.

The 24-year-old Avesh went on to add that Delhi will have to maintain their winning momentum after the boosting victory they bagged in their IPL 2021 campaign opener.

"I was quite happy with my performance in our first match, and I am even happier because the team has won. I put the team in a good position with the wickets of Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and Faf du Plessis. I was happy with the way I carried out the role given to me by the team management. After winning the first match, everyone's confidence goes up. Now, we have to maintain the momentum," added Avesh.

He also said that the wicket of du Plessis helped him get into a good rhythm.

"Rishabh backed me and gave me the second over of the match and I took a wicket in that over itself. A wicket in the initial part of a fast bowler's spell is really good for his rhythm. Du Plessis is a good batsman and if he continued to play, then he would've made things difficult for us."

Avesh, who made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2017, also revealed that he hired a dietician ahead of the underway 14th edition of the tournament.

"I have reduced my weight by 5 kg. I have hired a personal dietician and I plan my diet according to the dietician's directions. My diet plan changes on a day-to-day basis, depending on my gym and training sessions and rest days. Improving my fitness has helped me a lot. I am feeling light, and I feel great when I run. I had to sacrifice some of my favourite dishes for 20-25 days, but that has helped me to stay

on track for achieving some of my personal goals," Avesh said further.

The young pacer also claimed that his side has the best fast bowling unit in the current edition. Their attack comprises of South Africa's duo, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, England's Chris Woakes and Tom Curran and India's Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.

"I think we have the best fast bowling line-up in the tournament. Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap last season, Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in IPL history last season, Ishant Sharma is an experienced bowler and Umesh Yadav has been bowling well in the nets as well. There's good competition among the fast bowlers in our team," said Avesh.

Delhi's upcoming IPL 2021 fixture is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.