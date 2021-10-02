IPL 2021: Dhoni will never replace struggling Raina, says Sehwag

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina is struggling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has insisted that MS Dhoni will never replace his veteran batsman with anyone else.



Raina has been a part of CSK since the first IPL edition in 2008 and has won the title twice with the team. With 5,526 runs, Raina is the leading run scorer for CSK, while he is fourth in the list of most runs in the IPL.

The 34-year-old Raina has managed only 157 runs from 10 innings at a poor average of 19.62 with 54 his highest score, his only half-century in the competition this season.









Although CSK have qualified for the playoffs, having claimed 18 points from 11 matches, Raina's form is a matter of concern for Dhoni and Co ahead of the business end of IPL 2021.

"I don't think Dhoni would have any doubts about Raina's batting order. The captain knows very well that the latter isn't performing well. But he wouldn't think about replacing Raina with someone else. He knows his team's batting line-up has depth - till Shardul Thakur. So, he won't worry about Raina's batting position," Sehwag said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

"Dhoni didn't come up in the order but sent Raina ahead of him. But the latter played a rash shot and lost his wicket. MS will surely want Raina to score some runs before competing in the playoffs. Sometimes players keep on trying but couldn't score and Suresh Raina must keep the process on. But he is that kind of a player who might score directly in the playoffs because he has ample experience with him.

He loves to play this format and I think, there will be one game when he will get runs and he must wait for that. Till then, he must go for playing the balls instead of scoring runs," added Sehwag, who played for Delhi and Punjab in the IPL, during his playing days.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Oct. 2).