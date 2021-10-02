IPL 2021: 'It was out in real time,' Eoin Morgan reacts to Tripathi's disallowed catch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan believes Rahul Tripathi's disallowed catch of KL Rahul was out "in real time."



A controversy erupted on Friday when the third umpire ruled out Tripathi's catch during KKR's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KKR made PBKS work hard for their win and the results could have been different had Rahul been given out after he was caught by Tripathi in the penultimate over of the match.

With Rahul still at the crease, PBKS needed five runs off the last over, which was bowled by Venkatesh Iyer. In the second ball of the over, Iyer dismissed Rahul but the Punjab skipper had done the job. He departed for 55-ball 67, which included two sixes and four boundaries. PBKS's Shahrukh Khan hit a six to seal the game for Punjab. Tripathi at deep midwicket had a chance to dismiss him, but he missed it and dropped the ball over the ropes.

Reacting to KKR's loss on Friday in Dubai, skipper Morgan said that while his side's total of 165 was a par score but not a winning one on that wicket. He also admitted that KKR dropped quite a few catches, including himself and that cost them the game.

"Initially we didn't field that well, we put catches down, myself early and other guys, it has cost us. When the game gets that tight towards the end, extra few wickets down would have helped us. Equally, I thought we fought hard, batted really well and probably had a par score. Not a winning score on that wicket but thought the bowlers did a good job. Kings played well and then we fought back, catches have cost us," Morgan said at the post-match presentation on Friday.









Referring to Tripathi's disallowed catch in the 19th over, Morgan said,"I thought in real time it was out. Obviously, when you slow things down and analyse it, the third umpire thought otherwise and his decision is made, that's final and we need to get on with it. But it would have been nice if we had got that wicket."

The England limited-overs skipper also praised Venkatesh, saying he is a "real find" for KKR in the IPL.

"I think everyone that went out there found it difficult to get going initially, it was not an easy wicket to start on. But after having a strong 13-14 overs we didn't capitalize on that platform. Yeah, he [Venkatesh Iyer] is some player. He's a real find for us, has been with us the whole campaign and we have watched him in practice. Above all his attitude is fantastic for a guy that plays fearlessly as he does with the bat. He takes a lot of responsibility with the ball, Dre Russ [Andre Russell] leaves a huge gap in the allrounder position for us but to have someone come in and contribute is really outstanding. We have played some great cricket in the second half and have some positives to take away from tonight as well. Two more games to go, we will fight hard and hopefully get a couple of good results and be in the playoffs," said Morgan in Dubai.

Despite the loss on Friday, KKR remained in fourth place in the IPL 2021 table, while PBKS are placed fifth.

Rahul-led PBKS next face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (Oct. 3) in Sharjah, while on the same day, KKR are also in action. Morgan's KKR next take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai.