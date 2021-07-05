IPL 2021: Not sure about captaincy, it's in owners' hands, says Shreyas Iyer ahead of comeback

Shreyas Iyer, who did not feature for Delhi Capitals (DC) when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 went underway in April, said he is confident of being fit when the tournament resumes in September.

In the absence of Iyer, DC was led by Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2021. Iyer, who led DC to their first-ever IPL final last season, is not sure if he'll be given the captaincy when he returns to the team later this year.

"I don't know about the captaincy. It's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well, and we are on top, and that's what really matters to me. My main goal is to lift the trophy, which Delhi has never done before," Iyer said on The Grade Cricketer's YouTube Channel on Monday.

Just before the 14th edition of the tournament began in Chennai in April, Iyer underwent surgery after suffering a shoulder injury during the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and England prior to that.

"My shoulder, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month, and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," said Iyer on his shoulder injury.

When the IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, DC were at the top of the points table. With six wins and two losses from their first eight matches, DC had 12 points, two more than second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

DC's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-scorer with 380 runs, including three half-centuries, in eight innings at an average of 54.29. Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul was in the second spot, having scored 331 runs in seven innings at 66.20.

Last season, Iyer-led DC missed out on the title when they lost the final to Mumbai Indians (MI), who clinched a record fifth title.