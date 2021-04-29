IPL 2021: RCB’s Adam Zampa clarifies ‘vulnerable’ comment on bio-bubble in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Adam Zampa has said his feeling of 'vulnerability in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 bio-secure bubble was not because of fears that he might contract the coronavirus.



Zampa, along with his RCB teammate Kane Richardson, recently pulled out of the IPL 2021 and flew back to Australia. RCB broke the news just after the departure of Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye from the tournament.



"My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling that the virus would enter the bubble at any stage. The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands… It was a personal choice to leave for many reasons. Kane and I have both reached Melbourne safe and sound. Thanks to the RCB management for the way they dealt with the situation… Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier," Zampa said in an official statement released by RCB on Thursday.



Zampa and Richardson narrowly evaded being stuck in India following the Australian government's flight ban as the RCB duo reached Melbourne on Thursday, according to cricket.com.au. The two will now undergo two weeks of hotel quarantine.



"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn't playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn't finding the motivation," Zampa was quoted by cricket.com.au, as saying in an interview with Nine.

In the same interview, Zampa also labelled the IPL bubble "vulnerable" and had suggested that IPL 2021 should have been held in the UAE once again, like last season.



Meanwhile, Australian umpire Paul Reiffel's attempt to return home from India failed due to the travel ban. He will, therefore, now go back only after the end of the tournament on May 30.



"I tried to, but the flight through Doha, I wasn't able to go through as an Australian. They shut the avenue off. I know a couple of the guys got back that way through there, but the avenue was closed so I had to stay. Yesterday, I was booked to go, but it got cancelled. I was 10 minutes away from leaving the bubble, so I'm very lucky," added Reiffel in the same interview," Reiffel the Herald and The Age on Thursday from his hotel in Ahmedabad.



India has witnessed a global record spike in cases for the eighth consecutive day with 3,79,257 positive results and 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours but it is believed the actual figures are higher.