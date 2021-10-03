IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 'dream' moment in vain as CSK lose to RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) went in vain as CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.



Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 101 off 60 balls helped CSK to put up 189 for 4 in 20 overs. However, brilliant knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivan Dube led RR to win the match Abu Dhabi with 2.3 overs and seven wickets to spare.

"It was a slow wicket at the start, as the game progressed it got better. It was important for one of the batters to stay till the 14th over. I'm working on timing the ball really well and trying to maintain my shape. It has worked for me. Right from when I started playing cricket, I have relied on timing.

Today also I relied on timing and thankfully it is coming off. My selection in the CSK team in 2019 where I didn't get a chance to play, being in the dressing room I got to learn a lot. I got to know some routines, was a very good learning curve for me. It was a dream, started really slow, didn't dream about getting a hundred. I like it (Orange Cap) but I would have loved to be on the winning side," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation on Saturday.

Gaikwad hit five sixes and nine fours in his knock of 101, which also took his tally of runs in the IPL 2021 to 508 runs. Pushing Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul to second place in the list of most runs, Gaikwad now holds the Orange Cap. He has registered a hundred and three half-centuries this season for CSK, who have already qualified for the playoffs.









Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) and with RR's win now, the reigning champions have slipped to seventh place in the IPL 2021 table. With five wins from 12 matches, RR are currently placed sixth.

CSK next take on DC on Monday (Oct. 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while RR next head to Sharjah to face off against MI on Tuesday (Oct. 5).