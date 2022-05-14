IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad could be CSK's long-term captaincy option, says Virender Sehwag

Ruturaj Gaikwad could be a long-term captaincy option for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), according to former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.



Sehwag has praised Ruturaj, saying the young opener is calm and composed regardless of the situation or pressure, just like CSK's current captain MS Dhoni.

"Anyone can have one good season, but if he [Ruturaj] plays 3-4 more seasons, he will become a captain who can become a long-term captain after MS Dhoni. Why does the world consider MS Dhoni a good captain? Because he is cool, takes his own decision, and uses his bowlers and batters well.

"He also has the luck factor. Luck favours those who are brave and MS Dhoni is a brave captain. He has all the qualities of MS Dhoni, except one. I'm not sure about the luck factor," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Ruturaj has scored 313 runs in 12 matches at an average of 26.08 and a strike rate of 132.63.

The former Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Sehwag went on to add that Ruturaj's experience of leading Maharashtra in the domestic circuit will certainly come in handy.

"He captains Maharashtra. He plays very quietly. It's like even if he scored a century, it won't show in his mannerisms. Even if he scores a 0, you will see the same demeanor. You can't tell from his face if he is happy about scoring a hundred or sad about getting out for a duck. He has control, he is calm. He has all the qualities needed to be a good captain," Sehwag added.

Just a couple of days before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Dhoni quit CSK's captaincy and handed the charge over to Ravindra Jadeja. However, Jadeja, who always looked like a fine option for Dhoni's successor at CSK, stepped down from the role just eight games into the tournament. As a result, Dhoni reclaimed CSK's captaincy.

Two matches after he quit CSK's captaincy, Jadeja picked up an injury and was ruled out of the remainder of the season. With just four victories in 12 games, CSK have been eliminated from IPL 2022, only the second time when the Men In Yellow have failed to qualify for the playoffs. The first instance was in 2020.









As CSK are in the lookout for Dhoni's successor, Sehwag has stated that Ruturaj needs to have a couple of more good seasons with the bat to be eligible for taking up the captain's role at four-time IPL champions CSK.

The 25-year-old batsman won the Orange Cap last season as he helped CSK win the title in the UAE. Ruturaj finished IPL 2021 with 635 runs in 16 games at an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 136.26.

Ruturaj, who made his IPL debut in 2020 with CSK, has so far scored 1,152 runs in 34 matches, including a century and nine fifties.

CSK have two group games left in the ongoing campaign as they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.