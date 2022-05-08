IPL 2022: They outplayed us in all departments, says Rishabh Pant after CSK thrash DC by 91 runs

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has admitted that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) "outplayed" his side in "all departments" on Sunday. CSK registered their fourth win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by thrashing DC by 91 runs at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.



Devon Conway top scored for CSK with his excellent knock of 87 off 49 balls. He hit five sixes and seven fours and scored the runs at a strike rate of 177.55. In addition, cameos from the likes of MS Dhoni (21 off 8), Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 3), and Shivan Dube (32 off 19) helped CSK post 208 for 6 in 20 overs.

During the chase, DC lost both its openers inside the powerplay overs. Pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh, who opened CSK's bowling finished with two wickets each. Moeen Ali was the best of the lot as he picked up three wickets while he gave away just 13 runs in his quota of four overs.

In the post-match presentation, Pant said that DC need to focus on the remaining matches, try to win them all to qualify for the playoffs.

"I think they outplayed us in all departments. As Delhi Capitals we have played a lot of close games, there had to be a game where there is a massive difference between the two sides and unfortunately we are on the receiving end. I thought we were getting better but that is not the case. The only thing we can look forward to is the next three matches, if we win them then we will qualify.

There is a fair bit going on amongst us, especially Covid and we had a few stomach infections, but we are not making an excuse and we just want to keep improving. Right now we can be more positive and that's what we are going to be talking about to the boys, let's be more proactive, and let's be in a good frame of mind to make good decisions in the next few matches," added Pant.

IPL 2022: Have to give credit to MS, says Conway

Meanwhile, CSK opener Conway credited Dhoni for his match-winning knock on Sunday.

"The thought process was just about keeping it simple. It was just about communicating with Ruturaj. With Hussey, I just discussed how the surface would be and who the bowlers would be to target. I am just happy to build that partnership up with Rutu, and the way he's playing, he makes my job easier.

I have to be true to myself, authentic to myself. I look to play cricket shots and just assess where to put my foot down. I have to give credit to MS, because I got out trying to play the sweep in the last game, and he told me to look to play straight," said Player of the Match, Conway, after CSK's victory over DC.





Presenting, MOM - Devon Conway.! 👑



Let this be the first of many Singam Shields, Dev.! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/FrpP59s51v — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2022





With their latest triumph, CSK have eight points and have climbed to No. 8, pushing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to No. 9 in the IPL 2022 points table.

CSK are scheduled to next play Mumbai Indians (MI), who have already been eliminated from IPL 2022), on Thursday (May 12) at Wankhede Stadium. DC, on the other hand, take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.