IPL 2022: We must learn to play risk-free cricket, says KL Rahul after LSG's win over SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul said his side needs to "learn" how to play "risk-free cricket" after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday.



Chasing LSG's target of 170, SRH fell short by 12 runs at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. After losing their opening game of IPL 2022, newcomers LSG have now registered two back-to-back victories in the campaign. On the other hand, SRH are yet to open their account in IPL 2022, losing both their opening games.

"What's been pleasing is that we have always found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance to win, we did that again today. Not ideal to lose three wickets in the first four overs, it's not something that'll bring us down. that's something we need to learn as a batting group how we can play risk-free cricket. With the ball, we have been brilliant in all three games and that's something we need to carry ahead," Rahul said in the post-match interview on Monday.

Rahul, who opens with South Africa's Quinton de Kock at LSG, said that the two "don't chat much in the middle" as they "don't want to plan too much as openers".

"If the wicket is good, both of us go. We have the extra batter with Jason coming in, the plan is to put pressure on the opposition. That's the body language we want to carry, go out there and look to hit boundaries and sixes. If we end up losing a couple of wickets, we need to assess the conditions quickly. Quinton and Lewis, it didn't matter if an offie was bowling, they wanted to put pressure on him, didn't come off this game but that's something to learn," added Rahul.

LSG captain Rahul top-scored for his side with 68 off 50 balls. LSG's new best batsman against SRH was Deepak Hooda, who also recorded a vital half-century. Hooda struck three fours and as many sixes in his knock of 51 off 33 deliveries.



Speaking about Hooda, who was Rahul's teammate at Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well, the LSG skipper said,"I have been playing with him (Hooda) for the last 3-4 seasons and we talk a lot. He loves batting in the nets and never comes out. He's keen to learn, he had to wait for chances and he's using them.

He's become somebody whom we can rely on in the middle order. He soaked in the pressure today and took on the bowling. Really pleased with the way he's batting. Hopefully, he can grow and get better."

IPL 2022: Always get support from captain, support staff, says Avesh Khan

LSG's bowlers delivered as a unit on Monday, with young Avesh Khan leading the pack. He produced a Player of the Match performance as he finished with figures of 4 for 24 in his quota of four overs. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder picked up three wickets, while Krunal Pandya bagged two scalps.

"The plan always is how I can pick up wickets in the power play and slog overs. I wanted to bowl the slower ball (Williamson dismissal) because we felt that the ball was gripping and holding on to the surface. The plan is to always bowl dots and try to hit the yorker length. I always get a lot of support from the captain and support staff, and want to bowl with the same rhythm," Avesh said after helping LSG win.



SRH now have a four-day break before they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 9). These two sides are yet to win a game in IPL 2022. LSG have just two days before their next fixture, which is against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday (April 7).