IPL 2022: We’re ‘seeing improvement’, says Kane Williamson after SRH beat KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said he was seeing the "improvement" after his side recorded third straight win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday.

Chasing 176 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH sealed the game with 2.1 overs and seven wickets to spare at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Rahul Tripathi was the Player of the Match for his knock of 71 off 37 deliveries, while South Africa's Aiden Markram also did well with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 68 off 36 balls.

Tripathi scored the joint second-fastest half-century in the IPL for SRH. He reached the 50-run mark in 21 balls. David Warner had scored a 21-ball fifty for SRH against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Overall, Warner also holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty for SRH along with Ben Cutting – in 20 deliveries.

"It was a step up again. It was important to take early wickets with the ball against KKR. A little bit of dew came in which was helpful for us. The death bowling was great too. Rahul Tripathi was amazing and so was Aiden Markram, although in different roles," SRH skipper Kane Williamson said after the game.

Among bowlers, Marco Jensen and Umran Malik did well for SRH. The Proteas bowler picked up a wicket and gave away 26 runs in his quota of four overs. Malik, on the other hand, bagged two scalps and finished with figures of 2 for 27 in four overs.

"Marco, with his bounce and pace, was a big part of our attack with Bhuvneshwar, who swings the ball. It is just about getting the fields right for Malik. He touches 150ks on every ball and has been nicked off for fours. But he has been patient. There are many little things we can work on, and the guys are working on them. We're seeing the improvement," added Williamson.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his side had a bad day with the ball, while he also claimed that SRH bowlers had no clue against his batters.

"I feel drained. I thought it was a good total. Rahul Tripathi didn't allow us to settle down. Credit to the pace with which they played. Their bowlers also didnt know where it was going. We put on a great batting effort. Was a bad day with the ball," said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2022: Was struggling with my health last few days, says Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi, who moved from KKR to SRH ahead of IPL 2022, was very aware of his Friday opponents' strengths and weaknesses.

"I enjoyed myself today. The time with KKR was special, and now it is special with SRH as well. Russell bangs it in short if you are new, and I was looking for that shot if the ball was there. Varun [Chakaravarthy] bowls well, I didn't expect him to pitch it up and that's why I went through with that lofted shot. It wasn't premeditated. It's been very special with KKR, and now with SRH too in the last few games.

I have been struggling with my health over the last few days and the management did a very good job with me. There are days when things get tough, but I enjoy the hard work and the good days. Before going in to bat, I am a little fidgety, but I am happy that I got this innings today," added Tripathi after SRH's third consecutive victory in IPL 2022.