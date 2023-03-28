IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to play as specialist batsman, reveals CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has said all-rounder Ben Stokes will play more like a specialist batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Stokes, who is expected to be a core member of the CSK this season, may not bowl for a lengthy period of time in the IPL 2023. CSK paid INR 16.25 crore for Stokes, who recently won the T20 World Cup with England.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, former CSK and Australia player Hussey spoke about the development ahead of the 2023 season and revealed that CSK and England Cricket Board are working closely to get Stokes back to peak condition.

"He (Stokes) is ready to go as a batsman from the start, the bowling might have to wait anCSK signed Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crored see. I know he had his first very light bowl this week since he had his injections in his knee," Hussey said.

England Test captain Stokes has been struggling with his landing knee for a while and faced problems with it during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand.

Ben Stokes is getting ready for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/0fEYo4xPaF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023

Mike Hussey: 'Hopefully Stokes will bowl at some stage'



Hussey went on to further elaborate on the latest situation and said that he expects Stokes to bowl at some stage of the tournament.

"My understanding is he won't be bowling much at all in the first few games of the tournament, or it might be a few weeks, I'm not 100 percent sure. But hopefully, we'll get him bowling at some stage in the tournament," added Hussey.

England players were in high demand in the IPL 2023 auction last December, with the likes of Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Stokes fetching big money. CSK might be in a fix in regards to Stokes' case as he is currently dealing with knee issues and would leave the tournament in the latter stages to prepare for the much-awaited Ashes, set to begin mid-June.

Ben Stokes will be CSK's X-factor, says Matthew Hayden

When CSK let go of their all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, they made it up for the same by purchasing Stokes. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has heaped praise on Stokes, saying the Englishman would be an X-factor of CSK in the upcoming season before adding latter does not realise his IPL potential.

"Stokes will be the X factor for CSK who has never realised his potential in the IPL and he is one of those players and we him play all over the world. Now, under a CSK regime where it's all about cricket I think that he's got a big chance to be the X factor this season," Hayden said.

However, Hayden snubbed both Stokes and captain MS Dhoni to be Chennai's 'trump card' this season. According to the Aussie, if India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja be at the "best of his best", CSK will reap the benefits from it.

"For me, the player to watch out for is always Jadeja. He is a quality all-rounder. CSK have got some world-class all-rounders, including who they've signed now - Ben Stokes. But with Jaddu at the best of his best, he can really drive a great outcome for CSK, this season," Hayden, who also played for CSK, added.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on Friday, with the opening game to be between CSK and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. CSK's first home game is on April 3 when they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk Stadium.