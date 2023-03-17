IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner on Rishabh Pant's absence: 'Big shoes to fill'

Australia's David Warner has said he has "big shoes to fill" at Delhi Capitals (DC) in the absence of captain Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



Pant, who is set to miss the IPL 2023, is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery after his surgery following being involved in a freak car accident in December.

DC on Thursday named Warner as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to IPL glory in 2016, said he and the entire side is extra motivated to win this year's tournament for DC's regular captain Pant.

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence," Warner said in a video shared by DC.

"We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games. On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery," added Warner.

In his special message for Pant, the Australian batter added: "I am honoured to be named Captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named Vice-Captain. We have big shoes to fill."

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me," Warner said in a statement.

Even DC's co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi expressed his feelings after Warner's appointment as the captain of DC. "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome David on board as our captain, and Dada back in our franchise again. They are among the many reasons to look forward to the upcoming season of the IPL, which also marks the return of fans to Qila Kotla after a three-year gap.

"Their presence strengthens our team immensely, and we can't wait to see them fill the stands. I wish everyone all the very best for a successful IPL 2023," added Grandhi.

IPL 2023 will go underway on March 31, with the first game to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DC are scheduled to begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSW) on April 1.

Warner recently missed the fourth Test between India and Australia due to an elbow injury and returned home. Even though he is back to India, the Aussie missed the opening One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia on Friday in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently visited Pant and claimed that the wicketkeeper-batsman will return to action soon.

"On to baby steps!!! This champion is going to rise again soon. It was good catching up and having a laugh, what a guy positive and always funny!! More power to you," Yuvraj wrote in a post along with a picture with Pant.





Recently, Pant shared his first video since the accident. In the video, Pant could be seen taking small steps inside a swimming pool, taking the help of a crutch. "Grateful for small things, big things And everything in between," Pant wrote as he posted the video.