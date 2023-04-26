IPL 2023: Jofra Archer underwent minor surgery in Belgium

England pacer Jofra Archer has reportedly undergone a procedure on a minor surgical procedure on his right elbow during his time off from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Archer, who made his Mumbai Indians (MI) debut in IPL this season, has already missed four games due to a niggle. The MI fast bowler flew to Belgium to see his specialist during a near three-week absence for MI and had the procedure before returning to India, according to news reports from various media agencies, including The Telegraph.

However, responding to those news reports, Archer took to Twitter and slammed the media organisations for reporting it without his consent.

"Putting out an article without knowing the facts and without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem," tweeted Archer on Wednesday.

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

In the absence of MI's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Archer was expected to take charge of their bowling department. However, after making his IPL debut in MI's campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2, the Englishman missed the next four games, before returning to action last Saturday.

Archer missed a lot of competitive cricket over the last two years due to a stress fracture of the elbow but recovered well to feature in the SA20 league earlier this year and played for England as well.

After his off time from IPL 2023, Archer returned to action in MI's 42-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he bowled his full quota of four overs, claiming one wicket. He was rested for Tuesday's fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT), which Rohit Sharma and Co once again lost, but Archer is expected to be feature in his side's upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

In two games for MI this season, Archer has picked up one wicket.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo earlier in the week, Archer said that his body would not be completely fit, but he was focused on feeling good and bowling fast.

"What you expect when you've been off for a long time: the body's not going to be 100 percent straight away. There will be moments where it feels a lot more serious than it actually is, and I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute," he said.

Meanwhile, the England team management would also hope for their ace speedster to recover well in time and be available for selection in the home Ashes series, starting June 16 at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. The hosts are aiming at retaining the Urn for the first time since 2015.