IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gives a massive warning to bowlers after CSK’s 12-run win over LSG

MS Dhoni has given a warning to his bowlers, saying they'll have to play under a new captain if they continue to deliver no-balls and wides.



Dhoni's comments came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday.

Playing at Chepauk for the first time since 2019, CSK put up 217 runs on the board, batting first. In reply to that, KL Rahul-led LSG fell short by 12 runs. In the second innings, CSK's pacers allowed the opposition to score runs freely. Deepak Chahar was hit for 55 runs, while Tushar Deshpande gave away 45 runs. Maharashtra's 20-year-old RS Hangargekar was also expensive, giving 24 runs in two overs.

However, the spinners ensured CSK crossed the line successfully and clinched their first win of the IPL 2023. Dhoni and Co lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the campaign opener last week in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni stated that his fast bowlers "need to bowl according to the conditions" before giving out a stern warning to his bowlers.

"Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off," Dhoni said.









Dhoni also admitted that they managed to score 200+ because the surface to nice to bat on.



"Only reason we've scored those runs is if the surface is nice. Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking about how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised by the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game," the CSK skipper added.

England's bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali starred for CSK on Monday as he picked up 4 for 26 in his quota of four overs. Moeen also scored a 13-ball 19.

Speaking about his game after CSK's win, Moeen said he "tried to bowl like Test cricket."

"They have big hitters. Almost tried to bowl like Test cricket. Tried to spin the ball. The combination was nice (with Santner). The partnership worked well. MS knows what he's doing. He knows when to bowl players. I do believe off-spinners can bowl to right-handers especially bowling to the big leg-side. I'm not going to bowl all the time with Jadeja there," added Moeen after receiving the Player of the Match award.









IPL 2023: LSG captain KL Rahul also criticises his bowlers



Meanwhile, LSG captain KL Rahul also criticised his bowlers, saying they did not bowl "in the right areas" and as a result, CSK batters made them pay for it.

"Not the ideal start after winning the toss. The first couple of overs it was a bit sticky and there was a bit of movement, but we did not bowl in the right areas and they got that flier. When you have quality batters in the opposition, they make you pay. Something for us to learn but the way Rutu and Conway played was brilliant. It does take time to learn what lengths to bowl on a surface, but to go for 70-odd in six overs isn't ideal.

"We batted well but we didn't capitalise on the small momentum. Kyle (Mayers) is coming off good form, he was smoking them for West Indies and comes here with the same form and intent. Great to see what he's done with the opportunity. Bishnoi is someone I've played with for a while, he gets wickets when things aren't going well, puts his hand up and contains runs. Good to see different guys putting their hands up," added Rahul after LSG's defeat in Chennai.

LSG's next game is on Friday as they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. CSK next travel to Mumbai to take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.