IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: ‘Massive advantage for us playing at home,’ says Conway ahead of CSK vs GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway has said his side will have “home advantage” ahead of their Qualifier 1 meeting with Gujarat Titans (GT).

GT and CSK finished in the top two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 table and are going to face off against each other in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl.

Speaking ahead of the match, opening batsman Conway said that he was looking forward to the “big game” before adding “if we can put them (GT) under pressure early with bat and ball, that could play into our favour tonight.”

“Very excited, looking forward to tonight, a big game and hopefully we get the win. It's been a good season for me thus far, pretty happy with how things have gone. All of that's now put aside, it's what happens tonight. For me, it's just about keeping it simple and trying to do exactly what I've been doing throughout and backing my gameplan and just building that partnership with Rutu at the top,” added Conway, who is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

With 585 runs from 14 games at an average of 53.18 and strike-rate of 138.62, Conway is CSK’s leading run-scorer with unbeaten 92 being his highest score this season.

Speaking about CSK’s chances against GT, Conway added,” It's a massive advantage for us playing at home. We've got a good idea how it plays, it's just about adjusting tonight, soaking it all in, playing with freedom and putting the opposition under pressure. They (GT) are a good group, well-rounded, they've got all the bases covered.

“What we can do tonight to put them under pressure is just be a little bit better up top. If we can put them under pressure early with bat and ball that could play into our favour tonight.”

CSK are yet to beat GT, having met the defending champions thrice in the tournament, but none of those wins for GT have come in Chennai.

David Miller: We just have to stay really calm

Regarding their 3-0 head-to-head against CSK, GT’s David Miller said,” It makes a bit of a play, but at the end of the day, it comes down to who really plays well on the day. Sticking to the processes and making sure we are a lot more up for the game than they are. They're a seriously good team and so are we.”

Hardik-led GT have been excellent in run chases, winning 14 out of 17 times when batting second. On the record, Miller said,” It's been a serious record over the last year and a half. I think it's just making sure that the guys are really clear, we started really well last year with chasing and I think it's confidence leading into that. Guys just use each other’s flow within. It's just staying really calm and making sure that we are a lot calmer than the opposition and then self-belief knowing that we can actually chase anything.”

“It's a quick turnaround but it's been a long season. The guys have played really well and it comes down to the semifinal which we all really look forward to. In terms of body-wise, quick turnaround, a bit of preparation yesterday and sorting out the bodies whatever the guys needed to do individually, but everyone seems up for it and ready to go,” said Miller.