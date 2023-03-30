IPL 2023: 'The guy needs no introduction,' Jos Buttler welcomes Joe Root to Rajasthan Royals squad

England skipper Jos Buttler has welcomed his fellow countryman Joe Root to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



Buttler, England's current white-ball captain, has been a core member of the RR squad since 2018, while Root is gearing up for his first-ever stint in the IPL.

Root, who has also played for Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), has begun his preparations ahead of the 2023 edition of the IPL. In a video posted by RR on social media, the former England captain was seen playing some sublime drives as well as a scoop shot. RR signed Root at Rs. 1 crore at the mini-auction last year.

In another video posted by RR, Buttler was seen wishing Root for his maiden IPL season. Buttler also urged Root to enjoy the experience of playing in the IPL.

"The guy I'm introducing needs no introduction, I'm sure we've all watched Joe having an amazing career so far. And I know how excited you are to be a part of the IPL, how much you are going to get from it and how much you're going to give to the group," Buttler said in a video posted by RR on Twitter.

"But of course, for us as a team, everyone in here is going to learn so much from you and everything you'll give to the group. So good luck, enjoy the experience, enjoy everything the Royals and IPL have to offer and looking forward to you having a great season," Buttler concluded.

Best of England, best-friends in Rajasthan! 💗



PS: Wait for 0:35. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BaYSe2PuwH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2023

Last season, Sanju Samson-led RR reached the final but ended up losing to first-timers Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik Pandya and Co defeated the 2008 champions RR by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



Ahead of the 2023 campaign, RR have strengthened their side further as they have roped in the likes of Root, Australian spinner Adam Zampa, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Indian bowler Murugan Ashwin, and South Africa's Donavon Ferreira.

RR favourites to win IPL 2023, says Michael Vaughan

Meanwhile, another former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked RR as his favourites to win the coveted title this year. RR have not won the IPL since lifting the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2008 under the captaincy of the late Shane Warne.

"I think it's going to be Rajasthan Royals' year. They will be lifting the trophy in late May," Vaughan wrote on his Twitter.

Can't wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it's going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2023

RR would also want last season's top-scorer Buttler to replicate the same success with bat in the upcoming season. The Englishman scored an incredible 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and strike-rate of 149.05. He recorded four centuries and as many fifties.



IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on Friday, with the opening game to be played between GT and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. RR's first game of the season is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2.