IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100% match fee after verbal spat

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100% of their match fees following their heated exchange in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday.



Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a war of words after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a low-scoring game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.



“Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.



“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” IPL release read.



“Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.



“Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the release read further.



Kohli scored a crucial 31 and put up 62 runs with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as their side were restricted to 126 for 9 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Kohli was all fired up as he claimed a couple of catches and RCB managed to successfully defend their low target as they won by 18 runs on Monday.

Soon after the match ended in Lucknow, Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir were seen having a fierce verbal spat. The said duo, who has a history of unpleasant memories in the IPL, had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya. After a point, LSG captain KL Rahul also intervened and calmed the two down.

Rahul, who picked up an injury during the first innings, was also seen having a talk with Kohli after the latter’s fight with Gambhir. While the issue is still unknown, Kohli clearly looked agitated.

Meanwhile, LSG right-arm fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. During the customary handshake after the match, Naveen got involved in a controversial moment with Kohli.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

“Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the statement added.

In RCB and LSG’s previous meeting in the IPL 2023, Rahul and Co had chased down a massive total at Chinnaswamy Stadium. After the win on April 10, Gambhir gestured to the home crowd to go quiet by putting a finger to his lips. On Monday, Kohli was equally charged up, especially since RCB defended a total as low as 126, and the former captain even asked the Lucknow crowd to be silent when he completed a catch to dismiss Krunal Pandya early in the evening.