IPL 2023: 'Worked very hard to get back into IPL,' David Warner hails Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner has hailed pacer Ishant Sharma, saying the Indian bowler has "worked very hard to get back into the IPL."



Ishant produced an excellent spell as DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs in a low-scoring game in the IPL 2023 on Monday. Ishant gave away just 18 runs and picked up a wicket in the three overs he bowled in the second innings.

Warner won the toss at Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and opted to bat. While DC managed just 144 runs in 20 overs, their bowlers did a fantastic job of defending it.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Warner, who captained SRH to the IPL title in 2016, credited the "amazing crowd," saying "they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support."

"The game throws us challenges, for us, it's great to get two points. Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the two spinners, they've been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down," added Warner.

On Ishant, Warner said, "From day one, he [Ishant] kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately he was sick few games before but credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL. To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that's exceptional. We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully we can make it three in a row. We've got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again."

DC's all-rounder Axar Patel was named the Player for the match for scoring a crucial 34 in the first innings before returning with crucial bowling figures as well. He bagged 2 for 21 in his quota of four overs. The other wickets were claimed by South Africa's Anrich Nortje (2 for 33) and Kuldeep Yadav (1 for 22).

Notably, this was the first time in 16 seasons of IPL, DC have successfully defended a first innings total under 150.

Nortje: We were a few runs short, bowlers did very well

Meanwhile, DC pacer Nortje admitted that his side did not put up an "ideal performance" but his bowling department did "really well."

"Really happy to get the win, still not the ideal performance, a few runs short but the bowlers did really well. They were saying there's some inconsistency on the good lengths and that was the message. Trying to keep it as simple as possible, trying to focus on the target and go.

"(Plan against Klaasen) I'm not going to lie, the plan wasn't to ball half-volleys but you get a sense of where the batter wants to hit. (On Mukesh) He was very clear with the plans and he focused. He took his time and executed it well, that was really inspiring," added Nortje.