IPL 2024 Awards: Virat Kolhi wins Orange Cap, Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap

Virat Kohli won the IPL 2024 Orange Cap while Harshal Patel won the IPL 2024 Purple Cap after KKR won the 17th edition of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli scored 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75, with one hundred and five fifties to top the list of the leading run scorers. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s former skipper scored at an impressive strike rate of 154 and registered the highest score of 113.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad came a distant second with 583 runs in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 141.16 and a highest score of 108.

The Orange Cap is Virat’s second in the history of the IPL. The former Indian captain scored 973 runs in the 2016 edition to win the Orange Cap for the first time.

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag was third on the list of most runs with 573 runs under his belt, while SRH’s Travis Head (567) and RR’s Sanju Samson (531) completed the top five run getters in the season.

Kohli said he was happy and honoured to win the Orange Cap and added that he was pleased with his batting effort this season. “(I am) extremely honoured to win the orange cap this season. It was a rollercoaster of a ride. I am really pleased with the way I performed for the team, especially in the latter half, where we needed to win every game to qualify. Thank you, everyone for your support,” he said.

Punjab Kings bowler Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap for his feat of taking 24 wickets in the season. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy was second on the list with 21 wickets.

Harshal bowled 49 overs in the league, picking up 24 wickets with an average of 19.87 and an economy rate of 9.73. His best bowling figures read 3/15, which he took against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur.

Jasprit Bumrah came third on the list of most wicket takers with 20 wickets, while SRH’s T Natarajan was fourth with 19 wickets.

Harshal Patel reflected on the season, said it was a rewarding journey and added that he is already looking forward to the next season. “I am deeply honoured to be presented with the purple cap. It’s been a rewarding journey. I want to thank my team-mates, coaches and my family. I look forward to the 2025 season,” he said.

IPL 2024 awards list:

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Orange Cap: Virat Kohli (RCB)

Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (PBKS)

Emerging Player of the Season: Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)

Most Valuable Player: Sunil Narine (KKR)

Fair Play: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fantasy Player of the Season: Sunil Narine (KKR)

Most Sixes: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Most Fours: Travis Head (SRH)

Best Strike Rate: Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC)

Catch of the Season: Ramandeep Singh (KKR)

Best pitch and ground award: Hyderabad Cricket Association